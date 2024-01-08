Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 10,988 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in PDD were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $146.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

