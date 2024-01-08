Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 402,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $148.96 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

