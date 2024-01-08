Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.