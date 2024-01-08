Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $131,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 2.6 %

ZTO stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

