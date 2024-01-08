Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,030 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.