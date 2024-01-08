Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s (TV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.02.

TV stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

