Grin (GRIN) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $1.64 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00144774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.12 or 0.00529914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00339137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00167574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

