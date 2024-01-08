Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 570 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

