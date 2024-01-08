GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,212.80 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,365.12 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,029.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

