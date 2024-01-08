GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

