Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.39 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.