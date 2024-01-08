Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.32.

GIL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

