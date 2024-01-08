Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Genesco's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genesco by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

