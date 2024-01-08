General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $126.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

