Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $122.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

