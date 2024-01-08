Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.55.

GLPG stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

