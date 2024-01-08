Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.87.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.