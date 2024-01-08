Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

ULCC opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

