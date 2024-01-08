Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

