Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $238.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

