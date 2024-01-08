Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

