Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 15,601 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 5.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

