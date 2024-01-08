Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 4,236 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

