Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 3,459 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 120,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

