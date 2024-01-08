FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

