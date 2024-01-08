FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $257.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $208.93 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

