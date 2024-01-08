FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,780,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,857,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $374.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average of $348.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

