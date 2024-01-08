Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $125.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
