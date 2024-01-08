Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Flex Trading Up 0.5 %

FLEX opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

