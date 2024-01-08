FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $284.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $280.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $180.84 and a 52 week high of $284.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.