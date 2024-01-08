Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

