Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Five Below Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

