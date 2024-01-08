Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

NYSE:FI opened at $132.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $136.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $768,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,495,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

