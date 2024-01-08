Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.