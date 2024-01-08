First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.66. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 30.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

