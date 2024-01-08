First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.