First Merchants Corp Sells 785 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.