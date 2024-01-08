First Merchants Corp Sells 4,771 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

