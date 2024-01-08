First Merchants Corp Sells 39,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.