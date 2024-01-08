First Merchants Corp Sells 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $531.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.80 and a 200-day moving average of $510.30. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

