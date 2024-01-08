First Merchants Corp Sells 1,899 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.