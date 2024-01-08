First Merchants Corp Sells 133 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $276.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.92 and a 200-day moving average of $244.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

