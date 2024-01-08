First Merchants Corp Sells 1,203 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:D opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

