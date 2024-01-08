First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

