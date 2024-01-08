First Merchants Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

