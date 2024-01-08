First Merchants Corp Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.