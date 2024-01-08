First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $170.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

