First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

