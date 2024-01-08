First Merchants Corp Has $562,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100,050 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

