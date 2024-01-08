First Merchants Corp Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

DE opened at $395.96 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.